This Week in AARN // November 8, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Two For Schatz, One For Schuchart; Sweet Earns Fourth Straight WoO Sprint Title At Charlotte

Two For Williamson, One For Desjardins; Sheppard Earns Ninth Super DIRT Series Title In World Finals

Marlar, English & Davenport Take World Finals WoO Late Model Wins, Dennis Erb Claims First WoO Late Model Crown

Danny Serrano Memorial Modified 100 At Bridgeport Motorsports Park Is Won By Track Champ Ryan Godown

North South Shootout Modified Victory Claimed By Matt Hirschman For Eighth Time In 20 Runnings

Devon Borden Races To URC Sprint Finale Win At Bridgeport; Jason Shultz Repeats URC Series Champ

Brady Bacon Takes Two, Robert Ballou One In USAC Sprint Three-Race Weekend; Justin Grant Takes 2022 Series Crown

Ron Ford Remains At Afton Motorsports Park Helm; Track To Go To Saturday Nights In 2023

Joey Logano (Cup), Ty Gibbs (Xfinity) & Zane Smith (Trucks) Earn 2023 NASCAR Titles At Phoenix