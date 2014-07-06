Submit Change of Address

There’s plenty of ways to ensure that you continue to receive Area Auto Racing News if you’ve moved. Address changes can be sent by: E-Mail, Mail, Fax or by filling out the form on AARN.com.If sending your address change by E-Mail, mail or fax please include all of the information listed on the right.It may take up to two weeks from the time of submission until your address change is reflected on your mailing label.Area Auto Racing NewsPO BOX 8547Trenton, NJ 08650

Any subscription questions may be directed to the subscription department at 609.888.3618 from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM

