Cliff & Diane Krause Sign Lease To Operate NJ’s Wall Stadium For 2018 and 19

WALL TWP., NJ — Racers and fans of N.J.’s famed Wall Stadium Speedway received a Christmas and New Year’s present on December 28. That’s when track operators Cliff and Diane Krause confirmed that they had signed a new lease, that day, to operate the historic, third-mile high-banked paved oval for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Cliff and his wife Diane, who handles the track’s day to day operation as General Manager, have been at the helm of Wall Stadium since 2011. They later had a three year lease, but since 2015 it has been on a yearly basis with the property owners. However, the view for the future now looks positive with racing guaranteed for two years and hopefully beyond.

The 50-acre property on which the track is situated has actually been for sale by its ownership group for several years, but to date there has been no transaction. It is zoned industrial/commercial, meaning no homes can be built on the site. It is also next door to a busy airport that handles business and private traffic.

Wall Stadium’s 2018 schedule is being developed and will be released soon, and pit licenses will be available in the spring.

This will be Wall’s 68th year of competition, with its very first Modified stock car feature having been won by Frankie Schneider on May 26, 1950.