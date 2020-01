This Week in AARN // January 28, 2020

Howard Commander Announces Plans To Lease Plattsburgh’s Airborne Speedway, Sportsman Modifieds To Run On Weekly Basis

Prestigious NAPA Know How Classic Goes This Weekend For TQ Midgets Inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall; Jankowiak Defending Champion

Rolex 24 At Daytona Is Claimed By Wayne Taylor Motorsports’ Cadillac Team

Brett Hearn Liquidates Large Portion Of Race Team Inventory At Weekend Sale

Ross Bailes Wins Drydene DIRTcar Late Model Cherokee Main

Five Races, Four Winners As East Bay Raceway Opens Florida Speedweeks With UMP Modifieds