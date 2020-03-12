Feature Winners: March 10 – 16, 2020
Delaware Int., DE
Delaware State Championship
Saturday
 (Small Block Mod)
Sunday
 (Modified)
(Late Models)
* * * * *
 * * * * *
Indoor Auto Racing Series:
New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY
Friday
 (TQ Midgets)
(Slingshots)
(Champ Karts)
Saturday
 (TQ Midgets)
(Slingshots)
(Champ Karts)
* * * * *
 * * * * *
CARS LM: Gastonia, NC
Formula 1: Melbourne, AU
IndyCar: St. Petersburg, FL
Lincoln, PA  
 (410 Sprints)
NASCAR: Atlanta, GA
(Cup)
(Trucks)
NASCAR: Pensacola, FL
 (ARCA)
NHRA: Gainesville, FL
(Top Fuel)
(Funny Car)
(Pro Stock)
(Pro Bike)
Port Royal, PA
(410 Sprints)
(Late Models)
USCS 360 Sprints:
Hattiesburg, MS
(Fri,)
Columbus, MS
(Sat.)
USLM LM:  Chatsworth, GA
Williams Grove, PA
(410 Sprimts)
World Of Outlaws Sprints:  
Paige, TX
(Fri.)
Kilgore, TX
(Sat.)