Feature Winners: March 10 – 16, 2020

|
Delaware Int., DE
|Delaware State Championship
|
Saturday
|(Small Block Mod)
|
Sunday
|(Modified)
|(Late Models)
|
|
Indoor Auto Racing Series:
|New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY
|
Friday
|(TQ Midgets)
|(Slingshots)
|(Champ Karts)
|
Saturday
|(TQ Midgets)
|(Slingshots)
|(Champ Karts)
|
|
CARS LM: Gastonia, NC
|
Formula 1: Melbourne, AU
|
IndyCar: St. Petersburg, FL
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|
NASCAR: Atlanta, GA
|(Cup)
|(Trucks)
|
NASCAR: Pensacola, FL
|(ARCA)
|
NHRA: Gainesville, FL
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike)
|
Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|(Late Models)
|
USCS 360 Sprints:
|
Hattiesburg, MS
|(Fri,)
|
Columbus, MS
|(Sat.)
|
USLM LM: Chatsworth, GA
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprimts)
|
World Of Outlaws Sprints:
|
Paige, TX
|(Fri.)
|
Kilgore, TX
|(Sat.)