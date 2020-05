Feature Winners: May 5 – 12, 2020

Pinellas Park, FL (Sat., Southern Sprint Series)

Selinsgrove, PA (NO FANS) (Sat., 410 Sprints)

WoO: Knxoville, IA (NO FANS) (Fri., 410 Sprints)

Wichita Falls, TX (Sat., 360 Sprints)

* * * * *

ALL OTHER EVENTS POSTPONED BY COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

FUTURE DATES or TBA (TO BE ANNOUNCED)

Albany-Saratoga, NY SEASON ON HOLD

All Star Sprints: Next Events May 15-17

ARCA: Charlotte, NC May 22 POSTPONED

ASCS Pa. Battle of Groves May 8, 9 POSTPONED

Attica, OH SEASON ON HOLD thru May

BAPS, Newberrytown, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Bear Ridge, VT: SEASON ON HOLD

Bedford, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Big Diamond, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Bowman-Gray, NC SEASON ON HOLD

Bridgeport, NJ: SEASON ON HOLD, May 19 WoO Sprint POSTPONED

Clinton County, PA SEASON ON HOLD thrul May 8

Clyde Martin, Newmanstown, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Delaware International, DE: SEASON ON HOLD

Five Mile Point, NY SEASON ON HOLD UNTIL LATE MAY

Fonda, NY SEASON ON HOLD

Fremont, OH SEASON ON HOLD

Fulton, NY: SEASON ON HOLD

Grandview, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Granite State Pro Stocks EVENTS IN MAY CANCELLED

Formula One Season To Begin July 5th in Austria

Hagerstown, MD SEASON ON HOLD

Hidden Valley, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Humberstone, ONT SEASON ON HOLD

IndyCar: Opener June 7 Texas, NO FANS

Jennerstown, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Land of Legends, NY SEASON ON HOLD

Lebanon Valley, NY SEASON ON HOLD

Lernerville, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Lincoln, PA SEASON ON HOLD, May 13 WoO Sprint POSTPONED

Lucas Oil Late Model Series POSTPONED to May 12-14th

Mahoning Valley, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Merrittville, ONT SEASON ON HOLD

NASCAR: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks SEASON RESTARTING May 17 Darlington, NC (No Fans)

NASCAR Mod Tour Jennerstown, PA May 23 POSTPONED

New Egypt, NJ (Sat.) SEASON ON HOLD

New Hampshire, NH Northeast ACT, PASS Classic CANCELLED FOR 2020

NHRA National Series: POSTPONED to August

Orange County, NY POSTPONED to Mid-May

Outlaw, Dundee, NY POSTPONED through May 15

Patriot Sprints: Events POSTPONED through May 9

Path Valley, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Pittsburgh PA PPMS SEASON ON HOLD

Port Royal, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Potomac, MD SEASON ON HOLD

Race of Champions Modified Series EVENTS IN MAY POSTPONED

Ransomville, NY SEASON ON HOLD

Riverhead, NY SEASON ON HOLD thru May

Seekonk, MA SEASON ON HOLD to May 30

Stateline, NY SEASON ON HOLD

STSS North Five Mile Point, NY, Sunday May 3 POSTPONED INDEFINITELY

Next event Outlaw Speedway, Dundee, NY, May 13

STSS South Delaware International April 29 POSTPONED INDEFINITELY

Next event Bridgeport, NJ May 27

Stafford, CT Season opener POSTPONED to May 22

NAPA Spring Sizzler POSTPONED to May 30-31

Thunder Road, VT SEASON ON HOLD

Thompson, CT Icebreaker POSTPONED

USAC National Midget POSTPONED until MAY 22 In Tulsa, OK

USCS 360 Sprints: SEASON ON HOLD

Utica-Rome, NY SEASON ON HOLD

VMS, Saluda, VA SEASON ON HOLD

Wall Stadium, NJ SEASON ON HOLD

Waynesfield, OH SEASON ON HOLD

Weedsport, NY Practice Day May 15th CANCELLED

Winchester, VA SEASON ON HOLD

Williams Grove, PA SEASON ON HOLD. May 15-16 WoO Sprint POSTPONED

Woodhull, NY SEASON ON HOLD