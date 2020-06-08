Feature Winners: June 9 – 15, 2020

|
Ace, NC
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|
All Star Sprints:
|Oktaha, OK (Tues.)
|Devil's Bowl, TX (Wed.)
|Admore, OK (Thurs.)
|Wichita Falls, TX (Fri.)
|Kilgore, TX (Sat.)
|Chatham, LA (Sun.)
|
Atomic, OH
|(410 Sprints)
|
Attica, OH
|(410 Sprints)
|(LM)
|
BAPS, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|(Super Sportsman)
|
Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Delaware International, DE
|(Fri., Mod)
|(LM)
|
Fonda, NY
|(Sun., Mod)
|
Georgetown, DE
|(Sat., Mod)
|Granite State LM: Claremont, NH
|Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Land of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|(358 Sprints)
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
NASCAR: Martinsville, VA
|(Wed.,Cup)
|
NASCAR: Homestead, FL
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|(Trucks)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|
Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|
Path Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|
Roaring Knob, PA
|(LM)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(Fri., 410 Sprints)
|(Sat., SLM)
|(Sat., Super Sportsman)
|
The Hill, PA
|(IMCA Mod)
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|(DIRTcar 358 Mod)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|Tri-City, PA
|(Pro Stocks)
|(358 Mod)
|
Wayne County, OH
|(LM)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
World of Outlaw Sprints: Knoxville, IA
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|
World of Outlaw Late Models: Bulls Gap, TN
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)