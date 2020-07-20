Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

The box score of wins – World Of Outlaws Doty Classic at Attica, OH, All Star Sprint Tommy Hinnershitz Classic at Williams Grove, two straight All Star Bob Weikert Memorial wins at Port Royal Speedway – tell only part of the historic tear that Kyle Larson has been on of late.

It’s an amazing saga to recount even more remarkable to have seen at least part of in person as Larson makes it all look so effortless. Larson has awed fans, team owners and fellow competitors as a driver and mechanic. And he shows no signs of slowing down.

In an age when winning just one 410 Sprint race is a supreme achievement, taking four big ones in less than a week is the stuff that defines a Newsmaker!