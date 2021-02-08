This Week in AARN // February 9, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Logan Schuchart Gets The Big Gator With Two Wins, Two Seconds At Volusia

Two-Day USAC Midget Marathon Opener At Ocala Is Claimed By Buddy Kofoid

New Smyrna Official Dies Of Heart Attack After Trying To Break Up Post-Race Dispute

Joey Logano Tries Dirt Racing In UMP Modified At Volusia; Finishes Third In Feature

Annual AARN Safety Edition This Week Details Safer Racing Tips

Chase Elliott Adjusting To Fast Paced Dirt Racing Program With Another Midget Car Start

Clanton Wins Lucas Oil Late Model Series Finale In Florida

PA Boys Todd Gracey, Mark Smith Bag USCS 360 Sprint Races