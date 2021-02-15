Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Preece

Enjoying a successful Speedweeks on the high banks at Daytona Int’l Speedway and the short track at New Smyrna Speedway was Ryan Preece.

On the high banks Preece first locked himself into the Daytona 500 with a strong qualifying effort, followed it up with a strong run in Dual Qualifier and finished off the weekend with a sixth place finish in the Daytona 500!

Meanwhile, back in comfort zone in the Asphalt Modifieds at New Smyrna he enjoyed solid week, especially on Wednesday, after missing qualifying due to his commitments at the big track, drove from the 35th starting spot to win the John Blewett Memorial Race.