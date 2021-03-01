Newsmaker of the Week // Tim Wagaman

Tim Wagaman came, saw and conquered Lincoln Speedway last Saturday in the 410 Sprint Central PA Season Opener. On a track that made passing difficult, Wagaman had no such problems, gaining the race lead using the high side on Kyle Moody. Wagaman then raced to his first Lincoln Speedway A-Main win in seven years.

Winning a Season Opener is always a big deal, a huge potential momentum generator. In addition to Wagaman’s big score, Lincoln Speedway’s intrepid management won too, getting the race in with perseverance and a late break in the weather.

The start of a long racing season is now on full speed ahead and as the northeast’s first feature race winner, Tim Wagaman is this week’s Newsmaker!