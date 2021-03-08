This Week in AARN // March 9, 2021

Tim Shaffer & Mike Heffner Team Jell For First 410 Sprint Score At Lincoln
Kyle Larson Wins NASCAR Cup Race At Vegas In Fourth Start Back
Mark Smith Sweeps USCS 360 Sprint Weekend In Louisiana
Florida WoO Sprint Getaway Good For Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel
Chris Madden Tops World Of Outlaws Late Models At Tennessee’s Smoky Mountain Speedway
Accord Speedway’s Promoter Gary Palmer In Anticipation Of 2021 Season After Idle 2020
Pristine New London Waterford Speedbowl Ready To Swing Into Action Next Month
Weekend Opener Looms For Georgetown Speedway After 72-Car Practice Session Saturday
Another One Bites The Dust: South Carolina’s I-77 Speedway Reduced To Rubble By Wrecking Ball