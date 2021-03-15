Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Sheppard

Matt Sheppard’s drive from 19th to win Saturday’s Short Track Super Series Big Block Modified Melvin Joseph Memorial 49-lap feature at Georgetown (DE) Speedway was a dramatic affair with ‘Super Matt’ dominating. The win was profitable, earning the owner-driver $10,049, the odd amount a reference to Joseph’s long time favored number as a car owner.

Beyond the money, Sheppard served notice to the Dirt Modified community that he’s on top of his game heading into 2021. That’s bad news for his competitors but yet another Newsmaker weekend for Sheppard.