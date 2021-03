This Week in AARN // March 16, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Sheppard Wins STSS Big Block Melvin Joseph Memorial At Georgetown, Pockets $10,049

Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer Capture Port Royal, Williams Grove 410 Sprint Openers In Central PA

‘Double D’ Avoids Huge Lincoln 410 Sprint Crash, Wins Top Money

Stewart Friesen Takes SBM Race At Georgetown With Third-To-First Last Lap Outside Blitz

Matt Hirschman Invades Caraway Speedway For SMART Tour Opener, Brings Loot Back To Pennsylvania

Opening Night Port Royal Late Model Field Chases Trever Feathers

Postponed 2020 Turkey Derby Day One Goes Sat. At Wall Stadium, With Limited Seating

Jessica Friesen To Attempt To Make NASCAR Truck Race Field At Bristol On Dirt