This Week in AARN // March 23, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Super Sub Eric Mauriello Guides Absent Jimmy Blewett’s Car To Modified 100 Lap Turkey Derby Win At Wall Stadium

Andy Bachetti (Selinsgrove), Mat Willamson (Port Royal) Are STSS Modified Keystone State Winners

Gregg Satterlee Sweeps Port Royal ULMS Late Model Back To Back Races

Indiana Native Justin Peck Wins First Central PA 410 Sprint Feature, Cops Port Royal Main

Alan Krimes Is Latest 410 Sprint Victor At Lincoln Speedway

Middleford Track Opens, Steve Buckwalter Claims First SpeedSTR Checkered

Stewart Friesen To Race Spire Motorsports No. 77 In Bristol NASCAR Cup Race

Steve Wilbur Opens Path Valley Wingless Super Sportsman Season With Score

Southern Tier Ace Nick Robinson: Equally Adept On Dirt, Pavement

Two Year Reign: Ms. Motorsports Andrea Cap To Preside For Second Year After Pandemic Year, ‘21 Show Cancelation