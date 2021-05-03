This Week in AARN // May 4, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Wild, Wet NWMT Spring Sizzler At Stafford Is Taken By Patrick Emerling

Monadnock Tri Track Modified Touring Series Opener Won By Sam Rameau, From 16th

Matt Sheppard Claims OCFS Big Block Joey Falanga Memorial Dirt Derby

Justin Peck, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Earn All Star Sprint Car Victories In Western PA

Sheppard, Friesen STSS Delaware Int. Battle Shifts To Stewy After Super Matt’s Tires Lose Grip

After Lost 2020 Season, Oswego Speedway’s Supermodifieds Are Ready To Rumble Saturday Night

Brent Marks Gets Back On Track, Claims BAPS 410 Sprint Win In Own Car

Breakthrough Big Block Win At Fonda For Jack Lehner

Andy Bachetti Cleans House In Lebanon Valley Season Opener, Takes Big Block, Small Block Pair

Riverhead Raceway’s NASCAR Modified Season Opener Is Dominated By John Beatty, Jr.

Legendary USAC Driver, Three Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Bobby Unser Dies At Age 87

World Of Outlaws Sprint Champ Brad Sweet On Win Spree, Wins Three In A Row