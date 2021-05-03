This Week in AARN // May 4, 2021

Wild, Wet NWMT Spring Sizzler At Stafford Is Taken By Patrick Emerling
Monadnock Tri Track Modified Touring Series Opener Won By Sam Rameau, From 16th
Matt Sheppard Claims OCFS Big Block Joey Falanga Memorial Dirt Derby
Justin Peck, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Earn All Star Sprint Car Victories In Western PA
Sheppard, Friesen STSS Delaware Int. Battle Shifts To Stewy After Super Matt’s Tires Lose Grip
After Lost 2020 Season, Oswego Speedway’s Supermodifieds Are Ready To Rumble Saturday Night
Brent Marks Gets Back On Track, Claims BAPS 410 Sprint Win In Own Car
Breakthrough Big Block Win At Fonda For Jack Lehner
Andy Bachetti Cleans House In Lebanon Valley Season Opener, Takes Big Block, Small Block Pair
Riverhead Raceway’s NASCAR Modified Season Opener Is Dominated By John Beatty, Jr.
Legendary USAC Driver, Three Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Bobby Unser Dies At Age 87
World Of Outlaws Sprint Champ Brad Sweet On Win Spree, Wins Three In A Row