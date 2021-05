This Week in AARN // May 11, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

A Week After NWMT Success, Patrick Emerling Leads All The Way To Win Chemung RoC Race

Tim Fuller Cruises To Bridgeport Motorsports Park Super DIRT Series Victory

SDS Points Leader, Stewart Friesen Ineligible To Receive Post-Season Payout

Dave Shullick, Jr. Dazzles Supermodified Rivals, Fans With Opening Night Oswego Victory

Wide Ranging Weather Issues Affect Race Tracks Region wide

Bear Ridge, Devil’s Bowl To Offer COVID Immunization Clinics, Shot Takers Admitted Free

Eldora WoO Sprint Winner Brent Marks’ Win Is Third Since Returning To Family-Owned Team

Evergreen Race Director Tom Vitale Recovering From Devastating Highway Accident

Mike Christopher, Jr. Wins SK Modified Stafford Race In Close Battle

Roger Henion, Jr. Claims Career First 358 Mod Main At Orange County

URC Weekend Double Header Wins At Bedford, Cumberland Taken By Jason Shultz And Pat Cannon