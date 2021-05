This Week in AARN // May 25, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Logan Schuchart Wins Bridgeport World Of Outlaws Race Before Biggest Crowd In Track History

It’s Friesen (Jessica!) In Utica-Rome Friday Night Modified Thriller

‘Smokey’ Madden Sweeps World Of Outlaws Late Model Two-Day Meet At Port Royal

Lance Dewease’s Williams Grove Friday Night Win Was His 100th Of Career

Tri Track Open Mod Series Star Stop Won By Jon McKennedy In New Car

Alex Bright, Briggs Danner Selinsgrove USAC EC 360 Sprint Showdown Goes To Bright

Mike Bednar, Billy Pauch, Jr. Author Winning Rides In Kutztown SpeedSTRs, 600 Micros Season Openers

Big BAPS Super Sportsman $6,500 Pay Day Is Earned By Kenny Edkin

Ryan Godown (Tues.), Dominick Buffalino (Sat.), Earn Bridgeport Mod Victories

Rookie World Of Outlaws Late Model Racer Kyle Strickler Teams With Scott Bloomquist

Steve Paine Cleans House In Outlaw Speedway STSS Victory