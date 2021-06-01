This Week in AARN // June 1, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Michael Barnes Wins First Career Oswego Supermodified Classic In Thriller

Stewart Friesen Runs Wild; Claims OCFS 75-LapThurs. Big Block Victory, Sweeps Fonda Twin 22s Saturday

Mat Williamson Back On Form, Defending SDS King Takes Weedsport Series Opener

Short Track Super Series Return To New Egypt Is Savored By Red Hot Anthony Perrego

Justin Bonsignore Sweeps To Victory In Jennerstown NASCAR Mod Tour Race

Helio Castroneves Now A Four Time Winner After Charge To Charge To Victory In 105th Indianapolis 500

Larry Wight Wins Fulton Small Block Mod Feature At Home Track

Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup Charlotte 600 Win Is Record 269th For Hendrick Motorsports

Port Royal Speedway’s $29,000-To-Win Bob Weikert Memorial. Run Monday, Is Won By Lance Dewease

Matt Sheppard Claims Lebanon Valley Mr. DIRT SDS Memorial Day 100 Lapper