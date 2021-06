This Week in AARN // June 15, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Doug Coby’s SRX Stafford Opener Victory Stuns Sport, Invigorates New England Modified Pride

Kutztown’s Much Anticipated 410 Sprint Debut Sunday Is Won By Mark Smith, With a 360 Motor

NASCAR Mods Invade Oswego, Matt Hirschman Whips Tour Regulars

Brandon Overton’s Four-Day Eldora Dream Sweep Yields $273,000 Pay Day

Freddie Rahmer Earns Lincoln $5,000 Top Prize For Win On Fallen Firefighters Night

Jeff Halligan Outruns Dylan Cisney For Dramatic Port Royal 410 Victory

It’s Matt Sheppard Over Jimmy Horton On Nostalgia Night At Orange County

Mike Christopher, Jr. Rides To Stafford SK Showdown Win, Surprise Entrant Father Finishes Fifth

Ian Madsen, Cole Duncan Are Early Ohio Sprint Speedweek Winners

Impending Race Tire Shortage Deepens, Manufacturers Suggest Conservation To Avoid Cancellations