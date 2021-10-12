This Week in AARN // October 12, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Super Mat Week: Mat Willamson Wins SDW Big Block 200, Three Support Races, Takes Second In SDW Small Block 150

Spencer Bayston Dazzles Port Royal Fans With WoO Sprint Win In CJR 410

Short Track SuperNationals Afton Glory Earned By Max McLaughlin, Matt Sheppard Earns STSS North Region Championship

Jimmy Blewett Wins $10,000 Bridgeport Street Stock Extravaganza

Keith Rocco Takes $20,000 Modified World Series 300 At Thompson

New Skyline Promoter Has Strong Opener, Schedules Second Race This Saturday

Levi Jones Leaves USAC For Indy Lights Post

Clinton County Wraps Up 2021 Season With Dylan Yoder Winning Super Late Model Feature

Jonathan Davenport Sweeps Georgia Race Weekend, Tim McCreadie Moves Closer To First Series Championship

Celebrated Crew Chief Phil Moran Leaves Doug Coby NWMT Team