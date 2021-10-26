Feature Winners: October 26 – November 1, 2021

|
|Bethel, NY
| (Mod)
|
|(Dirt Sport)
|Formula 1:
|Mexico (Sun.)
|* * * * *
| * * * * *
|Charlotte, NC: World Short Track Championships
|
|(UMP Modified)
|
|(Pro Late Model)
|
|(DIRTcar Sportsman
|* * * * *
| * * * * *
|Georgetown, DE:
| Mid-Atlantic Championships
|Friday
| (358 Modifieds)
|
|(RUSH Late Models)
|Saturday
| (STSS Modifieds)
|
|(Super Late Models)
|
|(602 Sportsman)
|* * * * *
| * * * * *
|Mahoning Valley, PA
| Fall Brawl
|
|(Modified 125)
|
|(Sport Mod 40)
|* * * * *
| * * * * *
|NASCAR: Martinsville, VA
|(Cup)
|
|(Xfinity)
|
|(Truck)
|NHRA: Las Vegas, NV
|(Top Fuel)
|
|(Funny Car)
|
|(Pro Stock)
|
|(Pro Bike)
|Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|
|(358 LM)
|Southern All Star LM Series:
|West Georgia, GA
|Southern Super LM Series:
| Nashville, TN
|World Of Outlaw Sprint:
|Lawton, OK (Fri.)
|
|Devils Bowl, TX (Sat.)
|
|