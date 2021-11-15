Newsmaker of the Week // Brent Marks

Brent Marks ended his best season yet as a 410 Sprint Car driver Saturday when, at BAPS Motor Speedway, he took the checkered flag in the final 410 Sprint race of the 2021 Central Pennsylvania season.

That was Marks’ 14th win of 2021 and those wins came at eight different speedways. Consistency was part of ‘Marks Magic’ in 2021 with top five results being scored in several major races that he didn’t win. Simply put, Marks went from being among the drivers to beat to THE man to beat as his 14 wins will attest

With the season now in the rear view mirror, Marks looks straight ahead while his rivals will be seeing the number 19 ahead of them until next spring when racing starts anew.

For putting an exclamation point on a fine career, Brent Marks is the AARN Newsmaker Of The Week!