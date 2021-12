This Week in AARN // November 30, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Jimmy Blewett Wins Wall Stadium Turkey Derby Modified Race For Record 12th Time

Brett Deyo Announces Six Race Modified ’Elite Series’; Big Purses, $25,000 To Points Champ

Kyle Larson Keeps On Winning, Takes Two 360 Sprint Wins In California

Lee USA Speedway’s Tentative NASCAR Mod Tour Date Fate To Be Determined By Town Officials

Ron Ford To Remain At Afton Motorsports Park Helm

First Time On Pavement, Briggs Danner Takes ATQMRA Midget Win At Wall Stadium

Logan Seavey Claims USAC Midget Turkey Night Grand Prix At Ventura

Brock Zearfoss, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Claim Copper Classic ASCS Sprint Victories In Arizona

Max McLaughlin Enters Indoor Auto Racing Series Allentown Opener