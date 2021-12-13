Newsmaker of the Week // WRG – Xtreme Outlaw Series

The announcements emanating from the World Racing Group at last weekend at the Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis came fast and furious – more money for the Super DIRT Series, the World Of Outlaws Sprints and the World Of Outlaws Late Models.

But the big news was a stunner: WRG is creating and promoting a non-wing Sprint and a non-wing Midget class! Details are being fleshed out at a rapid pace: 10-15 races for each class, a combined point fund approaching $100,000 in year one.

WRG isn’t just tossing out a trial balloon here. This is innovative, a departure from the norm, fresh thinking.

World Racing Group’s Xtreme Outlaw Series is already generating News before the first green flag falls!