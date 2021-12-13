This Week in AARN // December 14, 2021

LAST EDITION OF 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Year End Point Standings, Track Champion Stories Highlight AARN Season Ending Double Issue

Last Lap Pass Of Rival Lewis Hamilton Gives Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi Win, World Driving Championship

Industry Titans Gather In Indy For Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show

Tanner VanDoren, Keith Hoffman Join Forces For 2022 OCFS Big Block Assault With TEO Pro Cars

Super DIRT Series 2022 Champion To Earn $60,000

Patriot 360 Sprint Teams, CRSA 305 Standouts Rewarded At Awards Gala

Al Unser, Four Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Dies At 82

Andy Jankowiak Earns ‘Real Racer Award From Ken Schrader, Speedway Illustrated In Ceremonies At PRI Show

NHRA Favorite Ron Capps Forms Own Team, Anticipates Big Year Ahead

World Racing Group Announces Creation Of Xtreme Outlaw Midgets & Non-Wing Sprint Cars; Racing To Start In 2022

EMPA Membership Names Kyle Larson Names Its National Driver Of The Year; Stewart Friesen, Matt Hirschman Claim Top Honors As Top Northeast Dirt, Asphalt Drivers Of 2021