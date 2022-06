Newsmaker of the Week // June 7, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Late Race Danny Dietrich Slider At Lincoln In Steve Smith Tribute Race Worth $19,000 To Victor

Andrew Krause Wins Thrilling Garden State Classic At Wall Stadium On Last Lap

Trent Stephens Opens Oswego Winged Super Challenge Series With $6,000 Win

Mike Leaty Is RoC Solid In Taking Down Series Opener Win At Spencer Speedway

Wild Path Valley 410 Sprint Race Win Earned By Anthony Macri Good For $5,000

AJ Flick Goes Three-For-Three In Western PA 410 Sprint Speedweek

Lancaster Metroplex Back In Business, George Skora III Claims Asphalt Sportsman Victory In Opener

Eleven Year Old Paulie Hartwig, III Wins Mahoning Valley Speedway Asphalt Modified Feature

First Win In Six Years For Brian Berger At Lebanon Valley Comes In Modified JC Flach Memorial $5,000-To-Win 30-Lapper

Brett Kressley Dominant in PA 358 Tri Track Series Win At Big Diamond

Jersey Dirt Modified Winners Davey Sammons (Bridgeport), Ryan Conrad (New Egypt) Denied Wins In Post-Race Tech