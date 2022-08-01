Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Godown

Ryan Godown is in the midst of a career season in 2022 and nowhere is his racing talent more on display than at Bridgeport Motorsports Park. A month ago, Godown won the Bridgeport Super DIRT Series race, arguably one of his highest profile wins yet.

Since then, Bridgeport Victory Lane has been his personal luxury suite. Last week, Godown won the Short Track Super Series Bridgeport race Tuesday, then doubled down on Saturday night, taking the Modified feature.The victory skein for Godown now stands at six straight, an all time record number of wins in a row at Bridgeport. And there’s no reason why that streak couldn’t be expanded and extended.

Many competitors win two or three in a row at a race track. Four is an anomaly, five rare. Ryan Godown’s six straight at Bridgeport is Newsmaking!