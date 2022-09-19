Newsmaker of the Week // Craig Von Dohren

Craig Von Dohren soared to victory Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, earning over $32,000 by taking the checkered flag first in the Freedom 76er. The week before, Von Dohren had sewn up yet another 358 Modified track title.

Though nothing is ever effortless in racing, CVD seemed in control of his own destiny from the time the green flag dropped. Von Dohren refused to be drawn into the speculation game about what lies ahead with his home track, focusing instead on winning the track title and the Freedom 76er. He has now done both, with authority, leaving no doubt that come 2023, he’ll be the man to beat ‘On The Hill – as long as there is a 2023.

So much of Craig Von Dohren’s long and successful career has been about making news. Saturday night, under the glare of yet another spotlight, Craig Von Dohren stood tall – and was a Newsmaker!