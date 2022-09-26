Newsmaker of the Week // Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove Speedway will be in new hands come 2023. When the promotional team that led Selinsgrove for the past seven years opted not to renew its lease, the Selinsgrove Fair Board wasted no time in issuing a ten-year lease to Stephanie Baker and her family. Baker has an extensive background in the sport and intends to make progressive changes.

It bodes well for a historic race track at a time in the sport when tracks are having trouble sustaining their operations.

Selinsgrove Speedway has thus made news, for the foresight of its ownership in turning a potential negative into an immediate positive, all of which is a plus for the sport, and thus Newsmaking!