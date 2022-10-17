Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Hirschman

When there’s big money on the line, any advantage including where you start is crucial to most people.

Matt Hirschman is not most people. On Saturday at Evergreen Speedway in the Tom Wanick, Jr. Memorial Modified 200 lapper, Hirschman elected to start at the back of the 24-car field after having earned the right to redraw for a starting spot in the top 12. The incentive was a $2,000 bonus added to the race winners’ $8,000 purse.

Hirschman then spent 200 laps silencing his doubters, winning going away.

Winning is difficult, yet Hirschman’s confidence in himself and his team led him to make an active decision to make his race more challenging.

That’s uncommon, and that’s Newsmaking!