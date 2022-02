This Week in AARN // February 15, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

David Gravel Wins WoO VSP Main Finale And Gator Title In Front Of Packed House, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild Also Score

It’s Matt Sheppard, Larry Wight & Mike Maresca In STSS Sunshine Swing Mod Mains, Wight Takes Series Crown

Standing Room Only Crowd At New Smyrna For NWMT Series Opener Watch Matt Hirschman Claim 200-Lapper Sat. Night

Brandon Sheppard’s Three Race Lucas Oil LM East Bay Win Streak Ended By Devin Moran In Sat. Finale

OCFS’s Chris Larsen Outlines Plans For Track, Truck, Stock Car Team

AARN Racing Safety Edition: New Products, Trends, Thinking, Highlighted In Annual Special Edition

All Tech 602 Crate Sportsman Tech Clamp-Down Roundly Praised, Even By Those Caught

World Racing Group’s New Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars Make Debut At Volusia Monday Night

Kasey Kahne Escapes Injury After Violent WoO Sprint Crash At Start Of B-Main

Tim Buckwalter Declared Indoor Auto Racing Series NAPA KNOW HOW Gambler’s Classic TQ Midget Winner After Apparent Winner Ryan Flores Tire Sample Fails Post Race Analysis