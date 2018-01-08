Newsmaker of the Week // Scott Kreutter

On an Indoor Auto Racing Series weekend filled with outstanding performances, the winning TQ Midget feature ride authored by Scott Kreutter was exemplary.

The western New York driver, whose main career focus is on open wheel 360 Winged Sprint Car racing, has a second passion, racing TQ Midgets indoors.

On Saturday night in Allentown, Pa., Kreutter blitzed a quality-laden field of TQ drivers to win an Indoor feature for the first time in his career.

This was a very big win, the kind that can turn around a race driver’s career.

To add to the aura surrounding the auspicious event. Kreutter was driving the same car the late Ted Christopher had wheeled the year before.

All of these elements added up to a Newsmaking event with Scott Kreutter front and center.