This Week in AAN // January 9, 2018

Can Am Speedway Sold To Tyler Bartlett; DIRTcar 358s To Be Featured On Fri. Nights
Brandon Grosso To Run 2018 ARCA Full Year Schedule With Ken Schrader Racing
Justin Bonsignore, Scott Kreutter Are First Time TQ Midget Indoor Auto Racing Series Winners In Allentown
New Management Team Is Announced For Bethel Motor Speeway Operations In 2018
Mega Race Weekend Revealed At Selinsgrove; October Weekend To Be Co-Promoted By Richard Tobias
Marco Andretti Tests TQ Midget In Allentown In Front Of Large Crowd
AARN Preview: Chili Bowl Ready To Roll This Week In Tulsa
Detailed Florida Speedweek Schedule Compiled
Annual York County Racing Club Banquet Held; Pauch, Osborne Among Hall Of Fame Inductees