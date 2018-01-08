This Week in AAN // January 9, 2018

TOP HEADLINES

Can Am Speedway Sold To Tyler Bartlett; DIRTcar 358s To Be Featured On Fri. Nights

Brandon Grosso To Run 2018 ARCA Full Year Schedule With Ken Schrader Racing

Justin Bonsignore, Scott Kreutter Are First Time TQ Midget Indoor Auto Racing Series Winners In Allentown

New Management Team Is Announced For Bethel Motor Speeway Operations In 2018

Mega Race Weekend Revealed At Selinsgrove; October Weekend To Be Co-Promoted By Richard Tobias

Marco Andretti Tests TQ Midget In Allentown In Front Of Large Crowd

AARN Preview: Chili Bowl Ready To Roll This Week In Tulsa

Detailed Florida Speedweek Schedule Compiled

Annual York County Racing Club Banquet Held; Pauch, Osborne Among Hall Of Fame Inductees