Newsmaker of the Week // Chad Trout

Chad Trout’s perfect race in Lincoln Speedway’s 410 Sprint and Central PA’s overall season opener was the product of a top notch team that had been recently tested by adversity.

Trout remembered his late car owner Jim Walker, the man who gave him a shot at 410s, in his post race remarks. Randy & Steph Oberlander, who now own the team, also came in for their share of praise from the driver.

With the entire focus of Central Pennsylvania on Lincoln Speedway this day, Chad Trout and his team shone brilliantly in the Newsmaker spotlight.