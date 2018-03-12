Newsmaker of the Week // Lucas Wolfe

When it’s your day, it’s your day.

410 Sprint standout Lucas Wolfe has been in enough races to know that there are no guarantees.

So when he redrew the pole position for the 25-lap feature Sunday afternoon at Williams Grove Speedway, Wolfe knew that while he had just gained an advantage, winning was not anywhere near a sure thing.

Wolfe did prevail, driving a heady race, picking his way through potentially pivotal lapped cars, then surviving an unnerving red flag with three laps left.

The afternoon before at Lincoln, Wolfe was in similar circumstances and let one get away. This afternoon, he was in command, in charge.

It was fun to watch a skilled driver winning, and in fulfilling destiny, becoming a Newsmaker!