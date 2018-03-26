Newsmaker of the Week // Sheldon Haudenschild

There’s a new kid in town on the World Of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car Circuit and this one’s looking like the real deal.

Sheldon Haudenschild certainly has the bloodlines. His famous father Jac ‘Wild Child’ Haudenschild was a Buckeye favorite before taking his show on the road nationwide with the World Of Outlaws.

Sheldon did the same thing last year, and though it was a learning experience, it paid off handsomely when Ricky Stenhouse picked him to drive his top shelf 410 full time this year.

Now, after his third win of the 2018 WoO season last weekend in Bakersfield Cal., Sheldon H. is making Stenhouse look good and putting WoO mega winner and champion Donny Schatz on notice. He’s not just going to be good – he already is.

For excelling on the rugged WoO Sprint circuit, Sheldon Haudenschild is this week’s AARN Newsmaker Of The Week!