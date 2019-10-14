Newsmaker of the Week // Mat Williamson

Mat Williamson did it! For the twenty-first time this season, the fleet Canadian drove to victory, this time in the biggest, most prestigious Dirt Modified race of them all, the Super DIRT Week Big Block Modified 200. Williamson also won a pair of satellite 358 Modified races, at Utica-Rome and at Brewerton that set the stage for his monumental win.

This was a big win for his team owned by Long Island car dealer Buzz Chew. Other contenders came and went during the 200 but Williamson either outran or outlasted them all.

In the midst of a career-season, Mat Williamson has risen to the top rung of the sport with a Newsmaking win!