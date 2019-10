This Week in AARN // October 15, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Mat Williamson Wins Super DIRT Series Big Block 200 At Oswego In Buzz Chew Chevrolet

Justin Bonsignore Takes Thompson Mod Tour Victory But Doug Coby Claims Championship

Matt Sheppard Becomes 12th Winner In 12 Runnings Of Short Track SuperNationals At Afton

Flamingo Motorsports Team Announces Dissolution After Thompson World Series; Driver Timmy Solomito Rideless

Chase Dietz Claims BAPS Speedway 410 Sprint Feature Victory

At Mahoning Valley Speedway, Matt Hirschman Reigns Supreme

Jon McKennedy Races To ISMA Supermodified Win At Thompson

Ronnie Williams Dominates VMRS Thompson Race; Mike Willis, Jr. Is Series Champion