Newsmaker of the Week // Jordan Watson

There are few things in racing more enjoyable than seeing a hometown driver defend his turf by turning back an invading crop of full time racers. That’s what Jordan Watson did Saturday night at Georgetown Speedway when he swept to victory in the Short Track Super Series South Region Modified season finale. On the heels of winning the track championship at nearby Delaware International Speedway last month, Watson was in the top three the entire race Saturday, took advantage of the mechanical foibles of the cars of others, and powered to the checkered. Watson was humbled post-race by the magnitude of what he had accomplished, as was his first year team, backed by rookie owner Brent Hall.

On this night, ‘First Staters’ stood as one behind one of their own, as Jordan Watson made news across the state of Delaware and across the entire racing world.