This Week in AARN // November 5, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

STSS Georgetown Modified Season Finale Is Won By Hometown Driver Jordan Watson

Roger Coss Repels Matt Hirschman Late Race Charge To Win Evergreen Tour Type Mod Finale

It’s Official: Matt Sheppard Reaps $57,000 Windfall After Securing STSS South Region Title

Joey Bailey Claims First Career ATQMRA Season Crown With Bethel Motor Speedway Win

First Race On Bridgeport Speedway 5/8ths Mile Remembered As Final Weekend On ‘Big Track’ Looms

Billy Pauch, Jr. (Small Blocks), Ross Robinson (Super Late Models) Sweep To Victory In Georgetown Speedway Season Finale

Roger Penske Purchases Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy Car Series From Hulman-George Family

Four Hundred Cars Pack ‘The Dirt Track At Charlotte’; Jackson Gill, Luke Horning, Jr. Among Winners; World Finals This Weekend