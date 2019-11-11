Newsmaker of the Week // The Champs

It all came down to the last race of the season at The Dirt Track At Charlotte for two series championships last weekend. In the Super DIRT Series, Mat Williamson was trying to unseat Matt Sheppard, winner of seven SDS titles including the last four, to win his first career title. In the World Of Outlaws Sprint Series, Brad Sweet was attempting to win his first Series crown by outrunning 10-time champion Donny Schatz.

And with clutch drives in each of the two race weekend events, Williamson and Sweet upset the reigning kings.

Williamson had put himself in a position to win it by claiming the Super DIRT Week Big Block Modified 200 at Oswego Speedway. Sweet had won more A Mains than any other driver on the WoO tour. Yet it still came down to the final turn of the last lap before the two first time champions could finally exhale.

Two deserving first time champions had to outrun the reigning kings to take it all – and they did – in the processing making big news!