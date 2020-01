This Week in AARN // January 7, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Erick Rudolph, Ryan Flores Win Indoor Auto Racing Series Allentown TQ Midget Openers

Race Of Champions To End Modified Touring Series Season At Mahoning Valley Speedway

New OCFS General Manager Brett Hearn Announces New Personal Racing Schedule, Team Restrucuring

DIRTcar Outlaws Four Link Rear Suspension Systems; STSS To Continue Allow Them

Kyle Petty To Meet & Greet Race Fans At 35th PPB Motorsports 2020 Race Car & Trade Show Jan. 18th

Bobby Gerhart, Jr. Suffers Heart Attack; Will Miss First ARCA Daytona Race As Driver In 33 Years

Three World Of Outlaws LM In New Mexico Open Season: Chris Madden, Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillard Each Win

Ted White Sells Historic Woodhull Raceway To Former Driver Terry Brewer