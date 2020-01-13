Newsmaker of the Week // Thompson Speedway

Wednesday, January 15 is the the deadline date for Thompson Motorsport Park’s rank and file to let track management know if they’ll be okay in 2020 running a six race season with a 75% reduction in weekly prize money.

If the racers agree, it could send a shockwave to race promoters across the landscape who are eager to shave expenses and have been hard-pressed to make weekly shows profitable. If the racers say no, Thompson Motorsports Park, built in 1940 as just the second paved track in the country, could become an exclusive sports car pay-to-play facility with an unused oval track fronted by decaying grandstands in its midst.

Time will tell, but the clock is ticking. Either way, a momentous decision that could change the course of racing – and make News – is imminent.