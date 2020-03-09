Newsmaker of the Week // Danny Serrano

He was called ‘The Hawaiian’, ‘The Allentown Pimp’, two terms of endearment for a one of a kind man, Danny Serrano. This week the world of auto racing mourns his passing. Danny died as he most likely would have liked, behind a desk in an office of a speedway.

Danny was a passionate, hard core race fan, who transformed his love of the sport into a career in race track management, first at New Egypt Speedway, then at Bridgeport Speedway all the while remaining in his soul, a vibrant booster of the sport. He loved life, loved racing and in turn was loved by the racing community. He was a hard working man who never took himself too seriously, yet in his work, was a consummate, dedicated professional.

This week, Danny Serrano, tragically, became a Newsmaker in death. In life, he was both a witness and a facilitator for many others who made news.