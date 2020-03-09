This Week in AARN // March 10, 2020

Melvin Joseph Memorial STSS Modified Georgetown Feature Won By Stewart Friesen; Billy Dunn Claims Small Block Race
Californian Cory Eliason Invades Port Royal, Takes Track Opener In Front Of Packed House
Indoor Auto Racing Series Concrete Series Season Finale Goes This Weekend In Syracuse
Matt Sheppard To Race Weekly On Saturday Nights At Orange County Fair Speedway
Florida Asphalt Late Model Racing Legend David Rogers Passes Away
Rahmer Brothers Run One-Two In Lincoln 410s; Brandon Ahead
Bridgeport Speedway General Manager, All Around Good Guy Danny Serrano Dies
Josh Richards, Mike Marlar Split World Of Outlaws Late Late Model Wins In Tennessee
Next For Max McLaughlin: Six USAC Races In Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota