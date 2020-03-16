This Week in AARN // March 17, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

World Of Outlaws Regular Carson Macedo Heads East After WoO Texas Cancelations; Wins Williams Grove Opener In Kyle Larson’s Car

Alan Krimes, From Seventh, Claims Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprint Checkered

At Port Royal, Lance Dewease Wins By Half A Lap; Delaware LM Standout Donny Lingo Jr. Also Scores

COVID-19 Forces 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Syracuse Finale To Be Canceled; Scores Of Regional, National, Global Races Also Axed; Banquets Scrapped

NASCAR Tour Mod Drivers, Teams React To South Boston Season Opener Postponement

New ATQMRA Super Team: Joey Bailey Joins Forces With Lenny Boyd 1B

Long Time NWMT Driver Wade Cole Killed In Race Shop Accident

Delaware 2019 State Championships Shelved For Third Time; Now Cancelled Entirely