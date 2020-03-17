Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

For Coverage In This Week’s March 17, 2020 Paper Click Here

LIVE UPDATES: Updated 3-17-2020 –

*****

UPDATE: BAPS Motor Speedway has decided to cancel the Wednesday, March 18, Test & Tune and Saturday, March 21, Opening Day.

The management team at BAPS Motor Speedway is making this decision in an effort to keep employees safe and for the well-being of race teams and the fans traveling to the speedway.

We are monitoring the situation as it progresses and will provide updates on upcoming events at the speedway.

*****

NAPA Spring Sizzler Rescheduled To May 30-31; Double Header Weekend Set For End of May; 2020 Season To Kick-Off May 22

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT – The 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler has been tentatively rescheduled to Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st due to the directive from NASCAR, the CDC, and the State of Connecticut relating to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Stafford Speedway will open its season Friday, May 22 with a NASCAR Weekly Racing series program including all five of Stafford’s weekly divisions.

The previously scheduled Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 slated for Friday, May 29th will remain on the schedule, setting up a double-header weekend for all five of Stafford’s NASCAR weekly racing series divisions.

“We’re making adjustments to the 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus and the executive order implemented by the governor,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “We’ve worked with NASCAR to reschedule the Sizzler to the end of May. We will have an exciting weekend for race fans with the inaugural Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 on Friday and the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® Saturday and Sunday.”

Open practice has been moved to Saturday, May 9. All teams competing at Stafford Speedway in 2020 are welcome to attend. Events scheduled for Friday, May 1st and Friday, May 8th have been canceled. The May 15 Modified Open 80 event has been rescheduled to Friday, September 4 to eliminate conflicts with Thompson Speedway’s opening event. The Late Model 50 scheduled for September 4 has been moved to Friday, September 11.

“We are in some unprecedented circumstances but we look forward to getting back on track whenever it is safe for drivers, teams, and fans,” continued Arute. “Safety is the number one concern right now but looking at the double header this sets up at the end of May we have a unique opportunity to have a really exciting weekend for fans and teams. Thirteen races over the course of three days is something we’ve never done. We’ve taken a hard look at the schedule and reshuffled dates to make it work. We want to thank all the fans for their patience.

“All future dates remain tentative, pending any additional guidance from the CDC, state of Connecticut, or NASCAR,” explained Arute. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take additional action if necessary. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track soon.”

******

Lincoln Speedway Cancels March 21 Racing

Abbottstown, PA – Lincoln Speedway will not be racing this Saturday, March 21. Keep up to date on all speedway news and information by visiting the track’s official website www.lincolnspeedway.com and by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

******

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY MARCH 21 SEASON OPENER

POSTPONED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Saturday, March 21, season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway has been postponed in accordance with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendations on the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Modifieds were scheduled to make their first appearance at the track since 2013 this Saturday. The race will be rescheduled in March 2021.

Speedway officials will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and will make a decision next week on the Sunday, March 29, program featuring 410 sprint cars and super late models.

“While we were looking forward to the return of the Modifieds this Saturday the responsible action to take at this time is to follow the state and federal guidelines on the Coronavirus pandemic,” said speedway general manager Steve Inch. “We also took into consideration many of the modified teams and fans would be traveling from New Jersey and New York where the virus has hit hardest. Everyone’s safety and well-being are the first priority.”

Modified teams that pre-registered for the race will have their checks mailed back to them.

For the latest updates and race status, please visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the Superspeedway of Dirt Track Racing on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

*****

Williams Grove Cancels March 20

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will not be racing this Friday, March 20, based on the recommendations of the governor of Pennsylvania. The status of future races will be announced. Keep up to date on all speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com.

*****

Port Royal Speedway STSS ‘Speed Showcase’ Postponed by COVID-19

PORT ROYAL, PA – In accordance with recommendations from national and regional leaders with regards to COVID-19, Port Royal Speedway and the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco have announced the postponement of the ‘Speed Showcase’ this Sunday, March 22 at the Juniata County facility.

Port Royal will take a two-week hiatus from racing starting this weekend, speedway promoter Steve O’Neal said.

STSS director Brett Deyo said information on further schedule announcements will be released in the coming days and weeks.

“This is an unprecedented situation that evolves every day,” he said. “We are putting the health of our racers, competitors, teams, fans, officials, safety workers and media first and foremost.

“It’s important as a nation we do our best to combat COVID-19 and we can all look forward to getting back to normal sooner rather than later.”

Deyo and O’Neal are looking at Sunday, October 18 for the event’s make-up date.

“We definitely want to get the Modifieds to Port Royal this season,” Deyo said. “In two short years, this race has become a ‘must-attend’ for competitors and fans.”

The STSS website and social media channels will be updated frequently with information on coming events.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

*****

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (March 17, 2020) – In response to the Cornonavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in compliance with Governor Wolf’s recommendation, the Port Royal Speedway will be postponing racing activities for the next two weeks effectively starting with this weekend’s double header.

The postponement includes the March 21-22 races, along with the March 28th activities. The goal is to return to racing April 4th, 2020.

In the meantime, along with members of the Juniata County Agricultural Society, track officials will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials, along with information based on recommended guideline of the CDC, to make the best decisions regarding a return to action.

Promoters from the ULMS Racing Series and the Short Track Super Series are behind the decision and we will also be working alongside of them to find appropriate dates to make-up any cancelled racing events.

The safety of our employees, drivers and fans remains a priority and we will continue to provide updates via our website www.portroyalspeedway.com and our various social media outlets via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

We understand these are trying times and we want to do our part in ensuring our fellow Pennsylvanian’s remain healthy and safe and look forward to returning to racing when we can. We thank all the fans for their continued support and understanding and we look forward to seeing you again very soon.

*****

THOMPSON SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK ANNOUNCES NEW DATE FOR 46TH ANNUAL LIQUID DEATH ICEBREAKER WEEKEND

MAY 15th-16th TO TENTATIVELY OPEN RACE SEASON

THOMPSON, Conn. — After conversations with all stakeholders, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park announced on Tuesday the new date for the 46th annual Liquid Death Icebreaker weekend. The prestigious event is now tentatively set to take place May 15-16, including the headlining NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Death To Plastic 150.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the date is tentative, as the situation is fluid and changes are occurring across the motorsports industry daily. A full schedule for the event will be released once available.

The original date for the Liquid Death Icebreaker, April 3rd-5th, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Thompson Speedway officials were committed to finding the right date and releasing it to the public as quickly as possible.

“After working with all of the different parties involved, we feel this is the best weekend to run the Icebreaker and kick-off the Thompson racing season,” Terry Eames, the General Manager of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, said. “Just like the entire racing community, we are disappointed that we can’t start the race season as originally scheduled. However, we will continue to abide by our Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Orders and CDC suggestions during this time. We fully expect to begin the season with the Icebreaker, May 15-16, and look forward to seeing everyone back at the track soon.”

The health of our valued race teams, fans, staff and customers is paramount during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have cleaned the property thoroughly to do our part to stop the spread of the virus and will continue to do so in the future.

For more information on Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, visit thompsonspeedway.com and follow the track on social media.

*****

BRIDGEPORT SPEEDWAY POSTPONES THIS WEEKENDS PRACTICE

COVID-19 UPDATE!!!

We have been in communication with the NJ Government Agencies regarding the restrictions imposed on the state of NJ. We all feel it is the best interest of our teams, fans, and staff to put a hold on all events for this weekend and until we and the state feels it is safe to resume events at the Speedway.

We will continue to keep you updated on all social media and our website for a revised beginning of the year schedule.

We are all anxious to see and compete on the new “Kingdom of Speed” at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, but our safety must come first. We will see you all soon.

*****

OUTLAW SPEEDWAY FORCED TO CANCEL 2020 ARNOT MALL CAR SHOW

(Dundee, NY) Timing is everything and such is the case with this year’s 2020 Outlaw Speedway Arnot Mall Car Show presented by Lane’s Yamaha. With ever raising concerns of the Corona Virus and following along with state and federal protocol, representatives of the Arnot Mall notified Outlaw Speedway that the Annual Car Show event would have to be cancelled.

“We opted to hold our car show late this year and it bit us, stated Outlaw Speedway owner/promoter, Tyler Siri. We had numerous other car shows that we attended prior to our own show so we opted to go with our show at the Arnot Mall just prior to race season. A lot of things have changed over the past couple weeks with all the new rules being put in place by the state and federal governments relevant to public gatherings. Things have been virtually changing on a daily basis. Sometimes on an hourly basis. Really this is out of our control so we will just move on and prepare for our practice dates and season opener.”

As of this writing the two scheduled open practice dates set for April 3 and 10, 2020 are still set to go as well as the season opener on Saturday, April 11 with the Cindy Lane Memorial Lucas Oil Nationals.

“At this point we are still planning on practice and racing as scheduled, however that could all change in the upcoming days. Again, we are pretty much at the mercy of the State of New York and the Federal Government. It’s almost like dealing with Mother Nature and rain outs. A lot of these things are uncontrollable, and we must roll with it. It’s a matter of public safety and we all want to do our part.” That again according to Siri.

For those that had planned on attending the Arnot Mall Car Show to either purchase 2020 season passes, pay for reserved seats or seasonal towers they can do so by going to the tracks Facebook account and follow the necessary procedures. The same holds true with the all new Outlaw Speedway apparel. In any case business can still be conducted thru the mail.

Siri along with his partner, Jordan Lynch would like to thank all the drivers that had registered cars for this years show as well as all those that had acknowledged on attending as far as sponsors, fans, employees and crew members.

In addition, the management would like to especially thank representatives of Lane’s Yamaha of Watkins Glen for their continued support of the car show as well as Goodrich Auto Works and Goody’s Graphics for sponsoring the Tire Changing Competition.

“There are far worse things in this world than having to cancel the car show, stated Siri. The Corona Virus must be taken seriously and we are just trying to do our part in not promoting the spread of the disease. We want to thank all of our supporters in their understanding during these most difficult times.”

For additional information regarding the Outlaw Speedway including any potential adjustments to the upcoming schedule of events simply go to www.Facebook.com/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/ or on the web at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com