Feature Winners: March 17 – 23, 2020

ALL NORTHEAST RACES PLANNED

FOR MARCH 17-23 HAVE BEEN

CANCELED OR POSTPONED

Events Recently Canceled By CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTION

ARCA: All Events Postponed until May 2

Arnot Mall Show, Horseheads, NY CANCELED

ASCS: Tucson, AZ (Sat.) CANCELED

BAPS, Newberrytown, PA (Wed.) PRACTICE CANCELED

(Sat.) OPENER POSTPONED

Bridgeport, NJ SATURDAY PRACTICE CANCELED, OPENER ON HOLD

Lincoln, PA (Sat.) CANCELED

Lucas Oil LM Series Atomic, TN Rescheduled To May 8th

Brownstown, IN Rescheduled To May 9th

NASCAR: (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks, Mod Tour) NEXT EVENT MAY 8-12 MARTINSVILLE, VA

NHRA: All Events Canceled Up To Houston April 17th

Port Royal, PA CLOSED FOR TWO WEEKS

Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.) CANCELED

STSS Modifieds: Port Royal, PA Postponed Until Sunday, October 18

Stafford, CT Season Opener Postponed Until May 22

NAPA Spring Sizzler May 30-31

Thompson, CT (Icebreaker Weekend) Rescheduled For May 15-18