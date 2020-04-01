Feature Winners: March 31 – April 6, 2020

MARCH 31 Thru APRIL 6

BAPS, Newberrytown, PA (Sat.) POSTPONED

Grandview, PA (Sat.)

Lincoln, PA (Sat.) POSTPONED

Mahoning Valley, PA (Sat.)

New Egypt, NJ (Sat.) POSTPONED, TBA

Port Royal, PA (Sat.)

Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.) POSTPONED

USAC East: Williams Grove, PA (Fri.) CANCELLED

Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)

* * * * * * * * * *

FUTURE DATES or TBA (TO BE ANNOUNCED)

ARCA: POSTPONED until May 3, TBA

Attica, OH Season opener POSTPONED until at least April 10

Bridgeport, NJ: Season opener POSTPONED, TBA

Delaware International, DE: Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 15 CANCELLED

DIRTcar Big-Block Mod Series Can-Am, NY Opener April 11 POSTPONED, new date TBA

Fonda, NY Opening Day POSTPONED To SATURDAY, May 2

Fulton, NY: Highbank Holdup, April 24, 25 CANCELLED

Georgetown, DE: Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 16 CANCELLED

Formula One Season Opener POSTPONED TO June 14 in Montreal

Indianapolis, IN: INDY 500 POSTPONED to Sunday, August 23rd

IndyCar race on road course POSTPONED to July 4th (NASCAR Brickyard weekend)

Lucas Oil Late Model Series Racing POSTPONED to May 8th Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH

Merrittville, ONT Racing POSTPONED until May 2

NASCAR: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks, Mod Tour POSTPONED to MAY 8-12, MARTINSVILLE, VA

NHRA National Series: Racing POSTPONED to Gainesville, FL, June 5 – 7

Orange County, NY Season opener POSTPONED to Saturday May 2nd

Outlaw, Dundee, NY All events POSTPONED through April

Path Valley, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Potomac, MD SEASON ON HOLD, Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 17 CANCELLED

STSS North Orange County, NY, April 19th POSTPONED, new date TBA

Next event Five Mile Point, NY, Sunday May 3

STSS South Port Royal, PA, March 22 POSTPONED to October 18

Next event Delaware International April 29

Stafford, CT Season opener POSTPONED to May 22

NAPA Spring Sizzler POSTPONED to May 30-31

Thompson, CT Icebreaker Weekend POSTPONED to May 15-18

Tri-Track Mod Series May 2 opener at Monadnock, NH POSTPONED to May 9

USAC: National Sprint and Midget racing POSTPONED until April 26

USCS 360 Sprints: SCHEDULE ON HOLD, TBA

Waynesfield, OH March 27th opener POSTPONED

Winchester, VA Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 18 CANCELLED

World Of Outlaw Late Model: Season POSTPONED until Richmond, KY April 24